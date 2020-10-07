HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor signed a bill meant to further regulate utility companies.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a signing ceremony at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection office in Hartford on Wednesday.
The bill is House Bill 7006, "An Act Concerning Emergency Response by Electric Distribution Companies, the Regulation of Other Public Utilities and Nexus Provisions for Certain Disaster-Related or Emergency-Related Work Performed in the State."
It unanimously passed in the state Senate last week.
It was born out of customers' frustrations with Eversource, which included a rate hike and a perceived slow response to damage from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The power company passed on a state-regulator-approved rate hike to customers over the summer.
It admitted during a hearing that $124 million came out of customers' bills. In many cases, individual bills more than doubled from the previous month.
Customers from other utility companies such as United Illuminating also noticed an increase.
Eversource blamed the hike on a deal with the Millstone Power Plant. Millstone, however, said the deal never forced Eversource to raise its rates.
Eversource also blamed the pandemic and said it had to recoup money it had lost due to businesses being closed.
Then there was Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4.
Roughly 700,000 customers lost power. In a number of Eversource cases, it took more than a week to restore it.
A number of customers argued that Eversource should do what New York's Con Edison does and hand out reimbursements for lost food.
Last week, both the state House of Representatives and Senate passed their bill.
The legislation is aimed at changing how utility companies are run, create more transparency and improve how storms are handled.
It transitions utility companies to a performance-based system and gives refunds after 96 hours of outages.
It would also limit profits made by utility companies, it gives state regulators more time to review rate hikes, and would give refunds to customers who lose food or medication because of an extended power outage.
