HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Healthcare has become a priority for Connecticut’s governor and legislators.
Both are proposing a number of plans to bring down costs and make coverage more accessible.
Healthcare keeps getting more and more expensive, and while Connecticut ranks near the top when it comes to the quality of care, the state is also spending a lot more for that care.
People depend on their doctors to take care of them, but costs keep rising and many families can’t afford it.
Governor Ned Lamont has signed two executive orders to make healthcare more affordable in a state where quality is some of the best.
“Connecticut is a leader, so shame on us if we cannot collaborate and work together and show the rest of the county how we can get control over these underlying costs,” Lamont said.
Lamont wants everyone at the table, the state, doctors, and insurance companies to set benchmarks on what certain procedures should cost and create more transparency when it comes to Medicaid costs and quality.
The orders were signed at ProHealth Physicians in Middletown.
“Ultimately, caring for people is what it’s all about. Governor, we know you share this commitment,” said Dr. Benito Alvarez.
It’s a bi-partisan effort to bring down costs of premiums and medical bills.
“Connecticut residents deserve quality care, but for far too long, families have struggled with the costs or worse, some have delayed or gone without needed care,” said Senator Kevin Kelly.
The governor’s plan comes one day after Senate Democrats put forth several healthcare priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Those include a cap on insulin for diabetics and easy access to emergency supplies.
As for more accountability, Massachusetts has set similar benchmarks.
“One of the things you find with healthcare is there’s lots of finger pointing. You see folks blaming the drug companies, the drug companies blame the hospitals, and the hospitals blame the insurance companies. Everybody blames each other,” said Senator Matt Lesser.
Connecticut is following what Massachusetts’ governor is doing, a move that’s credited for saving the sate $5 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.