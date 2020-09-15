HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In an effort to crack down on the spread of the coronavirus, the state is taking another step to make sure people are doing what they’re supposed to be doing to stay safe.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed a new executive order that will fine people for not wearing a mask or face covering on Tuesday night.
It will also fine people for organizing or participating in a large gathering.
RELATED: Gov. announces fines will be issued to those not wearing face coverings
Specifically, someone not wearing a mask would be hit with a $100 fine.
Then, it’ll be $250 for attending a large gathering and $500 for organizing a large gathering, which would be more than 25 people inside and more than 100 people outside.
The executive order goes into effect immediately.
This is the 70th executive order since Lamont enacted the emergency declarations.
The executive order says any person who is in a public location or any location that requires someone to wear a mask, but does not abide by that, will be subject to a fine. It also says if anyone fails to wear a mask or face covering while not maintaining social distancing is subject to the $100 fine.
People who qualify for medical exemptions will not be subject to a fine.
There are folks who are against it, and others who aren’t.
“I think you should wear the mask. Everyone should be wearing it. It looks like it's going back up instead of going back down,” said Henry Andrews, of Hartford.
“I think we got enough control in the world. They should just forget that and let people be responsible,” said Sharon Francis, of Bloomfield.
Restaurants and certain businesses will not be included because they already have capacity restrictions in place.
The executive order does note that any business that violated the gathering size restrictions will be subject to a $500 fine.
The executive order will remain in effect until November 9, 2020.
To see the executive order, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.