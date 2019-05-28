HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor signed a new bill into law which will increase the state's minimum wage.
The bill will make the minimum wage $15 an hour by 2023.
Gov. Ned Lamont held bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday morning.
Lawmakers passed the measure earlier this month.
They said raising the wage will impact about 320,000 workers in the state.
Under it, the current wage of $10.10 will climb to $11 this October.
It will then gradually increase a dollar each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.
To appease seasonal employers, 16 and 17-year-olds would get paid 85 percent of the minimum wage during a 90-day period. After that time passes, they'd receive the full amount.
While some lawmakers feel it is a necessary step to improve the lives of workers in Connecticut, others fear it will impact businesses and discourage employers from hiring because it will get too expensive.
Lamont's ceremony happened at the Parkville Care Center in Hartford at 11 a.m.
(4) comments
Should just about cover the toll increase. Not inflation though. These people will still be in poverty.
On the quote "others fear it will impact businesses and discourage employers from hiring because it will get too expensive." - How about if we ask if business owners can live on what they are paying employees?!...Connecticut is one of the most expensive states to live in (specially considering it's small size in this nation) - let's factor in how many have to have multiple jobs to make ends meet - or how many of us have to take advantage of State Assistance/Food Stamps....or how many of us can't afford health insurance and must use government insurance?....If you think paying an employee $15/hr is too much because YOU can't afford it, then maybe it's time to think about doing business where it can be affordable - NOT in Connecticut. Don't we have enough low-income people in Connecticut who struggle financially? If you think this about businesses, it's not - it affects employers and employees, but the employer shouldn't be the only one reaping the benefits of profit - employees should also benefiting as well and with our buckling welfare system, you may want to think about that for just a minute...
Yet another commiecrat governor doing his best to chase businesses out of Connecticut, and keep new ones from want in. This mess is brought to you by the same people who voted a convicted felon back into office as mayor.
Good idea to make taxpayers out of low wage workers, but how does this affect the retired workers living off SS? Puts them into the poverty ranks, that is how.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.