HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor signed an order that expands unemployment benefits for workers who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The executive order allows Connecticut's Department of Labor to extend lost wage assistance to people who were earning less than $100 per week.
They had previously been frozen out of unemployment support.
"Who are these 38,000 people earning less than a $100 a week? They are often a single parent mom maybe working two or three jobs in and around the minimum wage," Lamont said.
The governor said more than a million claims for unemployment assistance have been filed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lamont was joined at the news conference by Department of Labor commissioner Kurt Westby and deputy commissioner Dante Bartolomeo.
