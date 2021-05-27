HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A bill legalizing sports gaming in Connecticut has been signed by Gov. Ned Lamont.
In a post on social media, Lamont said the state is “on the cusp of providing a modernized gaming experience that positions us for success into the future. Thanks to our tribal partners for their collaboration.”
I just put my signature on legislation establishing a system to legalize sports wagering and online gaming in CT.We’re on the cusp of providing a modernized gaming experience that positions us for success into the future. Thanks to our tribal partners for their collaboration. pic.twitter.com/wstvZD5YJW— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) May 27, 2021
The State Senate voted Tuesday night to approve the bill by a vote of 28-6. Lamont applauded what he called a bipartisan effort.
Lawmakers said the bill is based on a new, contractual agreement negotiated between Lamont and the tribal nations.
It allows the tribes to conduct in-person and online sports wagering and fantasy sports wagering on their reservations, and to conduct online sports betting for casino games and fantasy sports.
The bill also allows the Connecticut Lottery to conduct in-person and online sports wagering, online Keno, and online lottery games. The CT Lottery can also conduct in-person sports wagering at up to 15 facilities, which may be licensed off-track betting facilities in accordance with the creation of an operating agreement.
“The Mohegan Tribe is thankful to Governor Ned Lamont and our partners in the General Assembly for their cooperative efforts to legalize online gaming and sports wagering, efforts that will keep Connecticut competitive with surrounding states when it comes to gaming entertainment,” Mohegan Tribal Council Chairman James Gessner Jr. said. “This is a major accomplishment, reached with overwhelming bipartisan support. The advantages of these changes will be felt statewide, to the benefit of Connecticut residents and our tribal members, at a time when our governments are collectively working to recover from the pandemic and provide vital services. We look forward to continued work with Governor Lamont and the General Assembly, and especially our great Southeastern delegation, to continue moving Connecticut’s economy forward.”
“This is an historic moment in which our nation celebrates with Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman Rodney Butler said. “Gaming is more than a business to our tribe, it is the way we fund our government, pay for our children’s education, care for our elders, and provide healthcare to our members. The agreement not only ushers in a new modern era of gaming, but it solidifies our tribal/state partnership for years to come. We thank Governor Lamont and his staff for their sincere commitment and dedication, and express our deepest appreciation to the many legislative friends who helped bring this across the finish line. Kutaputush (thank you).”
In exchange for the right to conduct expanded gambling operations, the bill requires monthly payments from the tribes and the CT Lottery to the state's General Fund ranging from 13.75 percent to 20 percent of gross revenues from sports wagering, online casino gaming, and fantasy contests, and annual payments of $500,000 from each tribe and $1 million from the CT Lottery toward certain problem gambling programs.
The bill also delays the authorization of an off-reservation casino gaming facility in East Windsor for 10 years.
Lawmakers said the bill also creates a licensing process for fantasy sports betting sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Those sites will be allowed to operate in Connecticut like any other form of sports wagering after the state creates regulations and issues licenses to them.
