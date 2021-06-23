HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state budget was signed by the governor on Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony at 2 p.m. at the state Capitol.
Lawmakers close out unusual session with passed budget, but leave recreational marijuana on the table
Connecticut lawmakers closed out what turned out to be an unusual legislative session due to the pandemic.
Lawmakers closed out their normal legislative session earlier this month by passing the two-year $46.3 billion budget.
Lamont touted it as a measure that was passed on time without tax increases and had strong bipartisan support.
The new budget includes more than $2.2 billion in COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers said it will help increase funding for local education, nursing homes, college scholarships and workforce development.
Lawmakers eventually approved a recreational marijuana bill in a separate special session. Lamont signed it into law on Tuesday.
