HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont has signed three gun safety bills into law on Monday.
Two weeks ago, the state Senate passed measures that cover the assembly and storage of guns.
One bill, Ethan’s Law, was created in memory of Guilford teen Ethan Song who accidentally shot and killed himself with a loaded firearm found at a friend’s house.
Since the teen’s death, his family has been working to tighten gun storage laws.
The new legislation, signed into law by Lamont, requires loaded and unloaded guns to be safely stored in home where there are people under the age of 18.
The second bill signed by Lamont bans ghost guns, where people buy untraceable parts and assemble guns at home.
The third bill signed into law requires guns to be locked in a safe, placed in a trunk or locked in a glove box when in an unattended vehicle.
The laws have been placed into effect immediately.
