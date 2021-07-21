HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill strengthening workforce development opportunities for students and workers was signed by the governor on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a bill signing ceremony at Capital Community College in Hartford at 10 a.m.:
The legislation is Public Act 21-199.
Lamont also made an announcement about the launch of a statewide initiative that will provide elementary, middle, and high school students with opportunities to enhance their STEM education during the summer months.
Employers and workforce training partners spoke about new workforce training programs and partnerships.
