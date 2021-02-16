BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is slated to get his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll take the shot around 9:45 a.m. at the First Cathedral on Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield.
It'll be Pfizer's version of the vaccine.
Lamont is 67 years old and became eligible to receive it when the state expanded Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout to include people ages 65 and up.
A clinic at the cathedral was organized by Trinity Health of New England for members of the church’s congregation who are over the age of 65.
Other participants joining the governor will include Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, Rep. Bobby Gibson of Bloomfield, and Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.
For more information on Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including how to register and where clinics are happening, head here.
