HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Sports betting at Connecticut’s casinos could start "any day now,” according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
On Monday, Lamont said online bets could also begin within the next few weeks.
State leaders still need to finalize some regulations and partnerships, but the tribes and CT lottery group may end up starting their operations separately.
“My instinct is the tribes, hopefully, will do something collaboratively at the same time on site, and we're just waiting for the final approval so we can get everything going online as well,” Lamont said.
In addition to the casinos, 15 other physical sports books will be set up around the state.
Officials toured the XL Center to scout it as a potential location in Hartford.
