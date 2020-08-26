NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - With the exception of Western Connecticut State University, state colleges and universities are back in session on their campuses.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about the CSCU's reopening on Wednesday morning.
It happened at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
"This has been an incredibly challenging five or six months for the State of Connecticut," said Mark Ojakian, president of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities. "But because of the governor's strong plan, we have a comprehensive plan."
Lamont was joined leaders from higher education institutions across the state to discuss the reopening of the state's colleges and universities.
"We're going to have to work hard to keep our campuses open," Lamont said. "If you get a chance to tour around CCSU, get a chance to see the work that [the CSCU has] been doing, how seriously they're taking this, I think you'll have a great deal of confidence that they're doing it right."
Lamont cited low COVID-19 positivity rates among CSCU students. He said they're much lower than the state as a whole, which has been hovering around 1 percent.
Schools with dormitories in the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system began allowing students to return to campus earlier this month.
Students at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven moved in starting on Monday with classes kicking off on Wednesday.
CCSU in New Britain allowed its students to move in by appointment over a staggered period of 10 days to help with social distancing.
Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, however, started the semester online after an uptick in coronavirus cases in the city. It expected to remain that way for at least a couple of weeks.
Information about the CSCU's COVID-19 plans can be found on its website here.
