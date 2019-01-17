HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the state braces for a winter storm followed by extremely cold temperatures, Gov. Ned Lamont is urging folks to take precautions.
Lamont announced he will activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol on Sunday at noon, and have it last through noon on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Snow begins to fall Saturday evening, and lasts through to Sunday morning before it transitions to sleet, freezing rain, and/or rain.
Channel 3 meteorologists are forecasting 2-4” of snow in New London County, 4-8” over most of the state, and 8-14” in northern and northwestern portions of the state.
This forecast includes snow and sleet, and it is certainly subject to change.
“Once this storm begins, travel is going to be rough,” Lamont said. “We are urging everyone in Connecticut to make plans to stay in place Saturday night and into Sunday morning, and only travel if absolutely necessary.”
Drivers are also being encouraged to stay off the roads.
The state will be dealing with a winter storm all day on Sunday, but what comes after are extremely cold temperatures and wind chills.
The storm comes to an end on Sunday evening, and then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wind chill will drop to -10 to -25 by dawn Monday, and added that a flash freeze is likely, meaning any slush and water will turn to solid ice.
As part of the Severe Cold Weather Protocol, shelters will be open throughout Connecticut, which can be found by clicking here or dialing 2-1-1.
