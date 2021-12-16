HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A significant series of actions will be directed toward climate change, according to Connecticut's governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the state capitol to lay it all out.
He said he plans to announce the actions within his authority that will aid the state in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and prepare for the impacts of a climate crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.