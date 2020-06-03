HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People who have yet to receive any federal help during the coronavirus pandemic will get some from the state.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled an news conference on Wednesday to announce emergency relief for Connecticut residents who were otherwise excluded from receiving federal assistance.
The announcement happened at 9 a.m. Stream it here.
The location was the Make the Road Connecticut in Hartford.
Make the Road Connecticut identifies itself as an organization that builds membership with low-income and working class Latinos living in Bridgeport and Hartford. It considers itself a voice for immigrant rights, worker rights, education equity, LGBTQ justice, women's rights and more.
(1) comment
Line up illegals this bafoon is gonna take care of you
