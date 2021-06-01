HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The formation of a hate crimes council will be announced on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will form the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council.
He'll officially unveil it during a news conference in Hartford at 10 a.m.
Calls for action over hate crimes have become stronger over the past year in the wake of police shootings, attacks on Asian Americans, and other incidents across the country.
