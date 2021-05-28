MADISON, CT (WFSB) - A free shuttle service is being offered to various state beaches and parks this summer.
Gov. Ned Lamont will announce the service during a news conference on Friday morning.
It's set for 11 a.m. at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.
Lamont will also announce an enhancement to existing services to the parks.
It'll be the kick off of the summer tourism season in the state.
As of Friday, all state parks were slated to open for Memorial Day, with the exception of the swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret. The park itself is open, but the swimming area is closed for maintenance.
