WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Motor vehicles will partially reopen for in-person services.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement about what that entails on Tuesday morning, according to his office.
Lamont and DMV commissioner Sibongile Magubane will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. at the DMV office in Waterbury to talk about the services that will be coming back.
Services, along with DMV offices, have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
