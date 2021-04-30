MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) -- In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has plans to increase educational opportunities and boost tourism this summer.
Gov. Ned Lamont is set to make an announcement at noon on Friday in Mystic.
He’s expected to announce opportunities that will increase access to educational experiences for students during the summer months, while also boosting tourism across the state.
