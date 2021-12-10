HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut will learn who its new comptroller will be on Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at the State Office Building in Hartford.

Lamont said he'll announce the person he intends to appoint as the state comptroller upon the anticipated resignation of current comptroller Kevin Lembo later this month.

Lembo announced his resignation on Dec. 3 and said his last day would be Dec. 31.

He said he was diagnosed with a serious and debilitating heart condition that recently worsened.

After consulting cardiologists, Lembo said it was recommended that he not continue to work.

Lembo has held the position of comptroller since 2011.