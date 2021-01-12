HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- At the request of the United States National Guard, Gov. Ned Lamont said he is deploying more than 100 members of the Connecticut National Guard to Washington D.C. to assist in the upcoming inauguration.
The Guard members will help aid and facilitate “the peaceful transition of presidential power," Lamont said.
The CT National Guard members who will be heading to Washington D.C. include the Connecticut National Guard’s Military Police, as well as two patrol explosive-detection dog teams that are dual-trained for police patrol activities and explosive detection.
The state’s Air Guard has also placed C-130H aircraft and crews on alert status, which are capable of moving personnel throughout the country if needed.
“The State of Connecticut stands ready to help ensure the peaceful transition of power and protect our democracy,” Lamont said. “May God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and the United States of America.”
Additionally, Lamont said the deployment of these Guard members will not impact the state’s efforts to contain and combat COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.