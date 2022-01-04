HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to discuss the state's updated COVID-19 guidance for schools.

The state Department of Public Health on Monday released changes to how it recommends school districts handle everything from quarantine to contact tracing.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a virtual news conference for 10:30 a.m.

Lamont will be joined by education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, public health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and administrative services Commissioner and chief operating officer Josh Geballe.

The guidance was based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, which were updated at the end of last month.

The DPH said it left it up to each school district in terms of adjusting policies.

The guidance included even mildly symptomatic people isolating only until they're fever-free or experience significantly improved symptoms for 24 hours.

People who test positive for COVID should also isolate for five days, or longer if symptoms persist.

Finally, those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are considered a close contact to a positive case should quarantine for five days starting from their last contact with case.

Contact tracing practices were also recommended to shift to focus on cased with active symptoms.