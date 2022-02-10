HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is expected to expand on proposals he unveiled to start the 2022 legislative session.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference on Thursday morning to talk about proposals he said would improve affordability, equity, and access in healthcare.
The news conference is set to start around 10:30 a.m. at the St. Francis Center for Health Enhancement in Hartford.
Lamont touched on topics such as health insurance availability during his State of the State address on Wednesday.
He proposed legislation to "make prices more transparent, safely re-import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, and cap run-away prices on prescription drugs here at home."
