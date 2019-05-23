HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Paid family medical leave cleared a hurdle on Wednesday, but it does not have the support of the governor.
Despite having support from fellow Democrats, Gov. Ned Lamont said he doesn't like some parts of the proposal.
He vowed to veto it.
Channel 3 is expecting to hear more from Lamont about it later in the day on Thursday.
The plan for paid family medical leave involves it being funded by a payroll tax on every Connecticut employee.
Each employee could take up to 12 weeks off from work to care for a relative or newborn.
It would also create a quasi-public board.
Lamont said he wants to see more of a private-public partnership with insurance companies also involved.
The idea is something Republicans agree with, but their proposal would be optional for workers. Democrats and Lamont oppose that facet.
However, both parties and Lamont want to see some form of paid family leave.
Lawmakers just can't seem to agree on what it should look like.
"I think he will veto this bill and maybe we’ll see a better bill," said Sen. Len Fasano, a Republican. "Paid family [and medical] leave is something we have to talk about, but putting a tax on the employees to pay for it is not what should happen."
"Being out of work for a week or two can be very catastrophic for many families," said Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat. "This will provide peace of mind at the cost of a half-of-a-percent of people’s income."
The state House of Representatives still needs to vote on the measure.
