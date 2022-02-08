HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In just a few weeks, children may not be required to wear a mask at school.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday that the statewide school mask mandate will end on Feb. 28.

However, it will be up to the individual districts’ superintendents to make the decision for their own schools.

A consistent narrative throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has been to follow the science. Many said right now that case numbers in the State of Connecticut back the decision to lift the statewide mask mandate for schools.

Students, teachers, and support school staff have been consistently masked up for almost the past 2 years.

In a Zoom media briefing on Monday, Lamont explained how his executive powers expire next week and added that he believed the state was in a much better place than it was when the school year started. He said vaccination rates were up and the omicron variant, although contagious, has been less severe than past strains.

Still, there were some parents, students and teachers who said they would feel more comfortable with a mask mandate.

“We certainly have been hearing from school board members and superintendents that it’s important that there be a plan in place, an off ramp as it’s referred,” said Patrice McCarthy, Connecticut Association of Boards of Education deputy director.

“One of the things we’re cognizant of also is what some of our medical advisors are saying, which is, ‘hey the raspatory season really doesn’t give up until mid-March,” said Kate Dias, Connecticut Education Association president. “What I fear for is it feels an awful lot like we’re making this decision in this moment due to social pressures.”

Recently, many parents, teachers and students started to voice their concerns for the wellbeing and mental health effects that long term mask wearing may have, particularly on school aged children. Lamont acknowledged those concerns, but said his decision was more about the declining number of cases statewide.