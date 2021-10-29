HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor plans to fill judge vacancies as part of a plan to address a recent rise in juvenile crime.

Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference on Thursday afternoon during which he outlined the plan.

Lamont was joined by Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner James Rovella outside the state Capitol.

This comes as lawmakers continue to be called on by law enforcement officials as they deal with a continued uptick in crimes happening at the hands of teenagers.

On Thursday, Lamont acknowledged the state has a problem right now, with young criminals causing risk and mayhem.

Quality of life crimes are up, and many of the perpetrators are kids.

“Some of these kids, we’ve have to be a lot stricter with. It’s probably 10 percent of these folks creating 90 percent of the problems,” Lamont said.

Republicans have called for police powers to be strengthened by bringing qualified immunity back. That would prevent officers from being sued in civil court after a use of force incident.

The governor didn’t comment on that, but is looking to strengthen the courts.

His office confirms there are dozens of vacancies. Lamont is looking to fill those and empower the judges with the information needed to detain teens longer.

“Knows the details of what that person who has picked up. If it was a first offense, see if it was a multiple offender so we know we can get justice right, so if that person needs to be detained, that person will be detained,” Lamont said.

Acknowledging and tackling these problems is exactly what many across the state, all the way up to police chiefs, have been calling for.

The group Safe Streets CT is one of the more vocal groups and they were at the governor’s news conference on Thursday.

“I did not hear the governor announce a special session, so that disappoints me a little bit. What was good to hear was the governor say that crime was a big problem,” said Stephan Maksymuk, of Glastonbury.

The governor also talked about a 14-year-old boy who died earlier this week after being shot in the head. His family was also present at the news conference.

The family of the teen, Will Vazquez, are laying some of the blame on the judicial system.

"This kid was about to go to an amazing high school, play football. He was all set, ready to go in 30 days. He was a good kid who got in the backseat of the wrong car," Lamont said.

The family acknowledges that their teen had his share of troubles, as he had been arrested and had a GPS bracelet on.

At the end of September, a judge ordered it to come off, despite his mother’s objections.

Lamont conveyed her feelings, saying, “I wish the system had been a little stricter, that the probation had been a little stronger after his first offense.”

The GPS bracelets don’t track exactly where you are, only that you left your home.

“I wish that the ankle bracelet could track where they went. He had a loving mother and grandmother right there with this young man a lot. That would’ve probably given this kid a better chance to be alive today,” Lamont said.

State police are investigating the Vasquez case.

In the next week, there should be a handful of new judges appointed to ease the court backlogs.

In response to what the governor said on Thursday, House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora released a statement saying: