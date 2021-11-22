HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to talk about the latest COVID-19 situation in Connecticut.
This comes as COVID cases have spiked in the state over the past week.
COVID cases have more than doubled over the past two weeks in Connecticut.
However, doctors say there’s no need to sound the alarm yet. They expected cases to rise as we get closer to winter. But they also say it’s a sign that people need to be careful this holiday season.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Connecticut had a seven-day average of just 66 new daily cases per 100,000 people at the end of October.
By Friday, that seven-day average jumped to 145 cases for every 100,000 people.
According to the New York Times, this is the largest jump for any state in the country over the last two weeks.
Doctors say we’re in a much better place than we were at this time last year, when cases were building toward a winter surge.
While Connecticut remains one of the most vaccinated states in the country, doctors said the spike is a sign people need to continue following the best practices.
“Vaccination, masking, testing, social distancing would be the best thing, but if that’s not happening and you’re traveling, those three things are the way out,” said Dr. Ulysses Wu, system director of infectious disease for Hartford Healthcare.
“I think we just have to be, continue to be vigilant, and continue to watch the numbers,” said Dr. Howard Forman, public health policy professor for Yale’s School of Medicine.
When it comes to Thanksgiving, doctors urge people to stay safe whether you’re having a small gathering at home, or traveling to see friends and family.
“Many more people are traveling than perhaps did last year, and some approaches are ensuring you and your family are vaccinated and surveying the crowd where you’re going to be,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, interim chief medical officer at Saint Francis Hospital.
That includes having small gatherings and maintaining social distancing, even if you are vaccinated.
People should also consider wearing masks indoors and getting tested before any events.
Doctors also stressed the importance of getting booster shots if it’s been more than six months since you got the vaccine.
They say boosting your immunity is the best way to avoid serious illness or death.
"That really is the ultimate goal of the vaccination is to keep people out of the hospital, or if they’re in the hospital to keep them healthy," Wu said.
To find a vaccine or a COVID test near you, click here.
