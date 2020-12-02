MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Making sure students have the means to learn from home will be a topic discussed during a news conference on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont will talk about the status of what he called a "digital divide" in kindergarten through 12th grade.
The news conference is set for 9 a.m. at Manchester High School.
Stream it here or below:
Lamont said he'll also talk about his administration's "Everybody Learns" initiative, which launched in July.
RELATED: State announces $43 million to help students, schools prepare for remote learning
The initiative included a $43.5 million investment in remote learning solutions.
More and more districts continue to switch to remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.
The funding has been used to purchase thousands of laptops and provide at-home internet service for students throughout Connecticut who otherwise did not have access to the technology in their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.