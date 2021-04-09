BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the 2021 outdoor recreational season, despite rising vaccination rates.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. at the People's State Forest in Barkhamsted. Stream it here or below.
Lamont said he plans to talk about the protocols that are in place for all state parks.
The governor will also make an announcement about additional investments to support Connecticut State Parks.
Lamont said he will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes and other state and local officials.
