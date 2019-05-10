HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont will highlight the need for better transportation at one of the state's most notorious sources of congestion.
The area surrounding the Charter Oak Bridge is known for constant back-ups during rush hour.
Lamont has said he has plans to widen the bridge, but paying for it is the challenge.
Tens of thousands of drivers, navigate congested highways and bridges throughout the state.
Lamont has been trying to rally support for tolls, which he said can pay for these kinds of transportation projects.
However, protestors delivered a petition to his office Thursday with 100,000 signatures opposing tolls.
Some lawmakers also remain as divided as taxpayers.
