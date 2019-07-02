MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to highlight some of the state's popular tourism destinations on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said they'll visit both Mystic and Stonington.
A news conference is planned for 9:30 a.m.
They'll highlight the Mystic Aquarium, local businesses, Mystic Seaport Museum and the Saltwater Farm Vineyard.
More on Connecticut's popular tourism destinations can be found on the website ctvisit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.