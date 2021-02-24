HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Senior citizens and those who are retired were encouraged to join a virtual discussion with the governor on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe, and the Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford to answer questions from the state’s AARP and local union leaders.
Are you a CT senior or retiree with questions about the COVID vaccine? This evening @ 6pm, I will be holding a virtual discussion w/ @JoshGeballe & @CTDPH Comm. Gifford to answer questions from @AARPCT & @CSEA_CT. We’ll recap progress made and discuss the next eligible age group.— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) February 24, 2021
The discussion recapped progress that has been made when it comes to the vaccine distribution, as well as the next eligible age group.
Changes to the state’s vaccination rollout were announced on Monday.
Going forward, the state will dole out vaccines based on age ranges.
Here's how the vaccine schedule will work:
- March 1, 2021: Expands to age group 55 to 64
- March 22, 2021: Expands to age group 45 to 54
- April 12, 2021: Expands to age group 35 to 44
- May 3, 2021: Expands to age group 16 to 34
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
