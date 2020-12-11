HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement has been impacted by the coronavirus, much like every other agency in Connecticut and across the country.
Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll host a roundtable discussion about COVID-19's effects on law enforcement and the community.
It's happening at 1 p.m. through video conferencing.
Lamont said he will be joined by Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes, Office of Policy and Management Undersecretary of Criminal Justice Policy and Planning Marc Pelka, and leaders from Project Longevity.
