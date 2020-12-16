(WFSB) -- Winter Storm Bailey is set to bring several inches of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
In addition to the snow piling up, winds will be gusting up to 40 mph, creating near blizzard-like conditions.
During a news briefing Wednesday evening, Gov. Ned Lamont said the state will be issuing a tractor trailer ban in Connecticut overnight.
He also said state offices will be closed on Thursday, and urged residents to stay home if they could.
Additionally, bitter cold temperatures are upon us, so Lamont activated the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol.
The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions, the governor's office said.
Anyone in need of a shelter should dial 2-1-1 or click here.
“Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut,” Lamont said. “If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will connect you with a nearby location.”
As of Wednesday afternoon's forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit anywhere between 12 and 20 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 10 to 16 inches.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph or higher could cause blowing and drifting Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Temperatures could stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees for most of Thursday.
There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold on Thursday with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
The sky will become clear by Thursday night. With the fresh snow cover, however, temps will dip into the 5 to 15 degree range.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
