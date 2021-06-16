FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to make an announcement about the future of manufacturing training in the state.
The announcement is slated to happen on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at Tunxis Community College.
A press release said the announcement will be about the future of advanced manufacturing training in Connecticut.
