NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An announcement is coming about the reopening of Connecticut's state colleges and universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
It's happening at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.
Lamont said he'll join leaders from higher education institutions across the state to discuss the reopening of the state's colleges and universities.
Schools with dormitories in the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system began allowing students to return to campus earlier this month.
Students at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven moved in starting on Monday with classes kicking off on Wednesday.
CCSU in New Britain allowed its students to move by appointment over a staggered period of 10 days to help with social distancing.
Information about the CSCU's COVID-19 plans can be found on its website here.
