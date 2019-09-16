HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is holding a news conference to make some kind of an announcement.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office issued a nondescript news releases over the weekend that indicated he'd be making the announcement on Monday morning.
Stream it here.
The news conference is set to happen around 10:15 a.m. at the governor's office in Hartford.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(2) comments
Hope he's resigning.
"MORE TAXES"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.