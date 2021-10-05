WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The governor's efforts to expand broadband internet service across the state continues on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. at the Willimantic Public Library.
Lamont said he'll talk about his administration's efforts to broaden internet access.
He said the event coincides with National Digital Inclusion Week, which is an annual campaign promoting digital equity across the country.
Lamont will be joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Rep. Joe Courtney, Willimantic Mayor Tom DeVivo, Connecticut Commission on Educational Technology executive director Doug Casey, and others.
