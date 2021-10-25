NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A discussion about the state's job growth and economy was held on Monday afternoon.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined executives from several leading companies on Monday to talk about Connecticut's economy and jobs status.
A major part of the discussion focused on how to attract and keep young and diverse talent in Connecticut.
The meeting was held at Connecticut Innovations, which invests in growing businesses.
Executives discussed how Connecticut compares to tech regions like Silicon Valley and Austin, and how the state can attract the next generation of companies.
Panelists suggested adding more entertainment that could compete with New York and Boston.
They also suggested more community access to broadband and municipal utilities.
Lamont said he doesn’t want Connecticut to get left behind in this new era of innovation.
“What I wanted to do was A, change perception of the state in terms of who we are, what we’re about, how we can start creating this ecosystem again. Make sure this is an entrepreneurial capital. I think we have a lot of wind to our back right now,” Lamont said.
According to the finance website WalletHub, Connecticut ranks number 46 with the lowest average growth in number of small businesses.
