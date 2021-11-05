HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state has ways people can mitigate the increasing costs of their energy bills.

Gov. Ned Lamont planned a news conference for Friday morning to show what it can do.

It's set for 11 a.m. at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in Hartford. Stream it below:

Lamont said he will provide information on assistance that is available for Connecticut residents.

Eversource warns customers of higher natural gas, electric bills this winter One of the state's power companies warned its customers to expect higher energy bills this winter.

This week, Eversource outlined its own assistance programs as it warned of higher natural gas and electric bills this winter.

Eversource said customers could see a 14 percent, or up to $30, average increase on their monthly heating bills this year compared to last.

The company said the reason is an increased global demand and a drop in the U.S. gas supply. The drop in the gas supply was due to a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather in gas-producing states.

It said the wholesale price of electricity is reliant on gas-fired power plants, particularly in the northeast. That will translate into Eversource customers seeing an increase on their electric bills starting Jan. 1.

The energy company said it filed with Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority new electricity prices from power suppliers that would be in effect from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022. On average, an Eversource residential electric customer who uses 700 kilowatt hours of power each month could see an increase of about 21 percent over their current monthly bill, which is approximately $31 per month, on the supply portion of the bill. How much a customer pays will depend on how much energy is used, their rate category, and weather conditions through the heating season.

“We truly understand the strain that this will have on many of our customers who are still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, world conditions are such that energy prices will continue to rise and remain high for a while,” said Penni Conner, Eversource executive vice president, customer experience and energy strategy. “That’s why we continue to urge our customers to take advantage of the many energy efficiency and payment programs available that can help them save energy and money year-round – programs like the state’s UniteCT and our COVID-19 payment plans.”

Information about Eversource's bill paying assistance programs can be found on its website here.

As a regulated energy distribution company, Eversource said it purchases electricity from wholesale suppliers on behalf of its customers and passes the cost directly to them with no profit to the company. It said that by state law, the standard service price is adjusted twice a year, on Jan. 1 and July 1.