HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he will participate in a task force meeting about police transparency.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. on Monday following the meeting.
The meeting involves the Connecticut Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force.
As indicated by its name, the task force's goal is to study police transparency and accountability.
According to the Connecticut General Assembly, the task force was created to examine:
- Police officer interactions with individuals who are individuals with a mental, intellectual or physical disability.
- The feasibility of police officers who conduct traffic stops issuing a receipt to each individual being stopped that includes the reason for the stop and records the demographic information of the person being stopped.
- Any other police officer and transparency and accountability issue the task force deems appropriate.
The agenda for Monday's meeting includes a discussion of the protests around the country and in the state regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, who was unarmed, died on Memorial Day while being restrained by officers. An independent autopsy determined that his death was a homicide by asphyxiation. However, the official autopsy from the Hennepin County medical examiner said Floyd's heart failed and that fentanyl and methamphetamine may have contributed.
The task force's meeting will be held through video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details about the task force itself can be found on the state's website here.
