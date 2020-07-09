HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut leaders are still pushing forward with a plan to send students back to school in the fall, but many parents are concerned about safety.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined state education leaders to provide more details about it during a video conference on Thursday morning.
The teleconference, which began at 11 a.m., includes members from the state's Department of Education leaders. Students and parents are able to tune in.
State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said he wants schools to reopen, as long as the public health data remains positive.
The state has asked for several reopening plans from each district, based on severe, moderate, or fair health conditions.
Cardona said they’re also asking districts to tell them what they need so the state can support them this fall.
“I think there’s a fair amount of anxiety being expressed by our teachers and parents about whether our districts will have the monetary resources to safely return. As you are aware, there are currently multiple funding streams for districts to use in relation to COVID-19 expenses,” Cardona said.
Lamont released some of the bullet points of the plan in recent weeks, which will make classrooms look different.
First and foremost, students will be required to wear masks at school and on the bus. School leaders will be in charge of making sure buildings have adequate ventilation. All desks will be front facing and the same group of students will stay together throughout the day in an effort to minimize any potential COVID-19 spread.
Also, the state is making temporary accommodations on a distance learning plan for families who don’t feel comfortable or have a child with pre-existing conditions.
Many of the key questions parents have revolve around how will the plan will be executed. Some teachers have already publicly worried that some of the finer points are either unrealistic or nearly impossible to carry out.
Thursday's teleconference with the governor, which will include a question and answer, is highly anticipated and could make a big difference in either easing people’s worries or exacerbating them.
One thing that Lamont and President Donald Trump agree on though is that it is vitally important to ensure as many children as possible return to school in the fall.
“The American Pediatrics came and reinforced our message from our guide," Lamont said. "There’s nothing more important than getting those kids in there safely.”
"We want the schools to be open and going in the fall and most of them are looking at it that way," Trump said. "We're finding out that learning by computer is not as good as learning in the classroom or learning on the campus."
