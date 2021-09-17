HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor and advocates provided an update on Connecticut's efforts to resettle refugees from Afghanistan.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday at the state capitol in Hartford.

Lamont announced this week that the White House informed him that Connecticut would receive 310 Afghan refugees.

He said the Department of Homeland Security ensured the state that the individuals were vetted and up to date on vaccinations, including COVID-19.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services said it will be working with other state, federal, and local government officials to provide support for the refugees.

The support was said to include food, shelter and job training.

Connecticut's senators applauding Lamont's efforts.

“I’ll be working aggressively for federal funds to support vital resettlement efforts for Afghan refugees, including resources for housing, jobs, health care, counseling, and other services," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "These men, women, and children often fled their home country with nothing and we have made a national commitment to help them build their new lives. Many Afghan refugees put their lives on the line, and their families at severe risk, serving and protecting American troops and diplomats as interpreters, translators, guards and other critical roles. I’m confident that Connecticut and our country will open our arms, hearts and homes to these new Americans.”

Sen. Chris Murphy was among a group of 28 senators who urged the Biden Administration to expedite efforts to evacuate Afghans at risk.

“Connecticut has always welcomed refugees with open arms, and I’m proud to see our state continue that legacy today," Murphy said. 'The Afghan men, women and children arriving in our state have fled violence and persecution to seek a better life in America. Many stood shoulder to shoulder with American forces, risking their own safety to help our troops and build a better Afghanistan. It’s our moral duty to help these families rebuild their lives in Connecticut. My team stands ready to help those that have just arrived and continues to assist those still trying to leave Afghanistan. To all those arriving to Connecticut: welcome home."