HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to provide an update on Connecticut's state employee vaccination mandate.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. in Hartford. Stream it live below:

Gov. announces COVID vaccine mandate for state employees, educators During his first COVID-19 briefing since May, Gov. Ned Lamont announced new COVID-19 vaccine mandates that will impact thousands of workers.

Lamont announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees last month.

He said that all state employees would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get COVID tested on a weekly basis.

Medical or religious exemptions were available.

The mandate went into effect on Monday.