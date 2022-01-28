WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - The governor planned to update people about Connecticut's preparations for Winter Storm Bobby.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a briefing at 1 p.m.
Lamont will be at the Connecticut Department of Transportation's maintenance garage in Wethersfield.
Read the latest forecast for Winter Storm Bobby here.
Winter Storm Bobby could drop between 8-18 inches of snow for most of the state, with higher amounts in eastern Connecticut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.