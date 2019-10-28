HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is expected to address opioid abuse in the construction industry on Monday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he will join members of the Connecticut Construction Industry Association and trade unions to raise awareness about the problem.
Lamont said opioid abuse is not just a problem in the general population.
A stand down event is set for 11 .m. on Monday at the State Office Building Renovation Project in Hartford.
The general theme of the campaign is "You Are Not Alone; There Is Help."
It is designed to create awareness, provide resources, and reduce the stigma involved with opioid use among construction workers, Lamont's office said.
The Hartford stand down will be one of dozens of similar stand downs taking place throughout Connecticut from Oct. 28 through Nov. 1.
