Statistics about crimes committed in Connecticut will be released on Monday.
Gov. Dannel Malloy is expected to discuss the release of the state’s 2018 mid-year crime statistics at 11 a.m.
In February, Malloy responded to complaints about the state’s early prison release program.
He said that prison population and violent crime is down statewide.
