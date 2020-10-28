HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont is set to release a statewide strategic plan on workforce development.
The plan was created by Lamont’s Workforce Council, and includes recommendations that are focused on “setting a coordinated, statewide strategy for building an equitable, inclusive, and innovative workforce that meets the needs of the current economic environment and has the ability to adapt to the needs of the future.”
The announcement will be made at 11 a.m.
The announcement will be made at Stanley Black & Decker’s Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence.
