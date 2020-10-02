HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor will sign a bill aimed at providing help for counting absentee ballots.
Gov. Ned Lamont planned a bill signing ceremony at Hartford City Hall at 10 a.m.
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be there.
The bill will facilitate the processing of absentee ballots during the upcoming general election.
It overwhelmingly passed through the legislature on Wednesday.
It was born following concerns from town clerks who feared not being able to keep up with the amount of ballots that they would receive.
In the primary election, 68 percent of voters used mail-in ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number could be even higher in the general election.
The usual number is around 5 percent.
The bill allows clerks to separate the large mailing envelopes from the ballot envelopes, which could be done on Friday before the Tuesday election.
Opponents of absentee ballots shared concerns about the potential for fraud and human error.
