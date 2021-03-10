HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A law that bans natural hair discrimination is set to be signed by Connecticut's governor on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont is scheduled to put his signature on the CROWN Act at 10 a.m.
The ceremony is happening at the state capitol.
The legislation is House Bill 6515, An Act Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.
The bill, which recently was approved by both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly, expands civil rights protections by prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles that are commonly associated with Black people, Hispanic people and others.
Lamont said he will be joined by a group of state legislators and advocates.
